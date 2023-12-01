Rain throughout the weekend will help fight growing drought conditions in our area

This morning we’re going to be seeing light rain transitioning to a steady rain by the afternoon. We’re going to start out with temps in the 40s, but by this afternoon we’re going to be sitting in the mid to low 50s. The heaviest coverage will be during the first half of the day. After about 2 or 3 PM we’ll start to see more scattered showers rather than widespread rain. As we head overnight, the rain coverage will get even smaller, with isolated showers until around lunch time on Saturday. Temps overnight will be warm in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Today is going to be rainy all the way around. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we’ll start out the day on the dry side. We’re going to see just isolated showers until around 10 or 11 AM. After that we’ll off and on rain throughout the rest of the afternoon. High temperatures will be fairly warm this weekend, sitting in the upper 50s and possibly even in the low 60s for some. Overnight lows will remain mild all weekend long.

The rain we see this weekend is much needed. Drought conditions haven't changed much at all since last week. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

The latest drought monitor published on Thursday shows not a lot of change from last week, outside of the extreme drought outside of our area getting better. Right now, we’re still looking at a severe drought in southern Wythe County, with moderate drought stages in a large portion of our southern counties. Abnormally dry conditions extend into the rest of our area. We’re looking at somewhere around half an inch of rain this weekend, which will help a lot.

