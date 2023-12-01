PSHS, community sends off football team to state championship

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Princeton, students, teachers, and community held a pep rally and send off for the Princeton Senior High School football team as they head to Wheeling for the AAA state championship game against Martinsburg tomorrow.

The school had a pep rally before sending the players off in charter buses to Wheeling.

High school students and young kids from Princeton Primary got to showcase just how proud they are of the Tigers who will be making their first ever football championship appearance.

Community members and the students then gathered outside as the charter buses headed off.

Keith Taylor, PSHS head coach said, “I told these kids early on, in about week three, we were going to make it to the state championship and play Martinsburg. I don’t think that was my plan, but I think that was the man upstairs’ plan. I just kind of rolled with. To him all the glory.”

Princeton will face off against Martinsburg tomorrow at noon at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Be sure to tune in to WVVA for all of the highlights.

