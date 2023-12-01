November’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Ty’Drez Clements
Sponsored by Bluefield State University
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Graham Running Back, Ty’Drez Clements is the True Blue Athlete of the Month for November.
He is now Graham’s all-time leading rusher after breaking Ahmad Bradshaw’s record earlier this month. Clements has scored 10 touchdowns through the first three rounds of the playoffs.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.