Montcalm High School continues to host blood drives for fifteenth year

MONTCALM, W.Va. (WVVA) - Montcalm High School JROTC hosted their first blood drive of the year Thursday in the school’s gymnasium.

With the help of the schools JROTC students, the American Red Cross set up and went to work collecting many units of blood and plasma.

This year marks the fifteenth year the school has been hosting blood drives and the tenth year the JROTC students has helped organize the event.

JROTC instructor SFC Paul Dorsey says he is proud of the students that make the effort to donate. Even after graduating, Dorsey says the young adults still come back to donate to help save a life.

“One of the biggest things we teach is selfless service and what could be more selfless than to give your own blood, the gift of life to body else. That’s some important stuff right there and this is the time of year where we are being thankful for things,” Dorsey said.

This blood drive was open to the public. The school is planning to hold another blood drive in February.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.