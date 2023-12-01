Monroe County Family Support Center opens second location

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Monroe County Family Support Center opened a second location on Friday to expand help to families in Monroe County. The non-profit opened the second location in Union and joins their other location in Peterstown.

The center offers free services like parenting class, job services as well as youth prevention. Their new office in Union also provides free clothing and food to families that need it. The director for the new center says this location will compliment their Peterstown location greatly.

“Transportation is such an issue a lot of people can not get that 35 miles from the south end to the north end or vice versa. So now they have two outlets they can go to and transportation isn’t so bad for them,” said Jennifer McMeekin.

The non-profit will also be offering after school and summers programs for kids in the county. You can learn more about the Monroe County Family Support Center by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.