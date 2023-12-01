Monroe County Family Support Center opens second location

Monroe County Family Support Center
Monroe County Family Support Center(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Monroe County Family Support Center opened a second location on Friday to expand help to families in Monroe County. The non-profit opened the second location in Union and joins their other location in Peterstown.

The center offers free services like parenting class, job services as well as youth prevention. Their new office in Union also provides free clothing and food to families that need it. The director for the new center says this location will compliment their Peterstown location greatly.

“Transportation is such an issue a lot of people can not get that 35 miles from the south end to the north end or vice versa. So now they have two outlets they can go to and transportation isn’t so bad for them,” said Jennifer McMeekin.

The non-profit will also be offering after school and summers programs for kids in the county. You can learn more about the Monroe County Family Support Center by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally crushed by sewage truck
Man fatally crushed by septic truck in Mercer County
File image
Source of possible explosion this morning not yet found
Gov. Justice announces opening date for King Coal Highway
Gov. Justice announces opening date for “Bridge to Nowhere”
Southern Regional Jail
Six former correctional officers at SRJ indicted
FILE -- Kanawha County Schools said a Bible study will be offered to students before school at...
High school to offer Bible study before classes following student’s request

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Rainelle Elementary School hosts send-off for Greenbrier West Highschool Football Team
PSHS pep rally and send off
PSHS, community sends off football team to state championship
Jackie and John
Unexpected love leads Danville seniors to tie the knot months after meeting
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 12.1.23 - 12.3.23
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 12.1.23 - 12.3.23