Man indicted in 2021 baby death

Three-month-old Angel Nichole Overstreet was last seen May 2.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell County grand jury has indicted a man accused in the death of an infant girl, missing since May of 2021, the Huntington Police Department announced on Dec, 1, 2023.

Three-month-old Angel Nichole Overstreet was last seen May 2.

Her disappearance led to a multi-agency investigation conducted by the Huntington Police Department with support from the FBI, the West Virginia Intelligence Fusion Center, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Kentucky State Police, the West Virginia State Police and Child Protective Services agencies from West Virginia and Kentucky.

The indictment charges Shannon Patrick Overstreet with the offenses of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other persons by child abuse; murder; and concealment of a deceased human body.

Investigators were able to collect evidence indicating that he was responsible for Angel’s death as well as being responsible for concealing and disposing of her remains.

May 2, 2021 was the last time investigators were able to visually confirm Angel’s whereabouts. She was three months old at the time.

This is a developing story.

