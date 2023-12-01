Kitten rescued from median wall of busy interstate, gets new home

Firefighters rescued a frightened kitten stranded on the median wall of Interstate 285.
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A scared kitten was saved from its dangerous perch along Interstate 285 this week and has a new home thanks to a DeKalb County Fire Rescue crew.

Capt. Almedin Kulo and crew members Joshua Andrews, Jesse Cole and Stephen Krick were responding to hazmat calls Monday when they spotted the small white kitten shivering on the median wall of the busy highway.

They decided to stop and pull the frightened feline to safety.

The kitten has since been adopted by the mother of Tyson Lewis, a DeKalb senior firefighter, who’d recently lost her cat.

A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to...
A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to firefighters in DeKalb County, Georgia.(DeKalb County Fire Rescue)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally crushed by sewage truck
Man fatally crushed by septic truck in Mercer County
Gov. Justice announces opening date for King Coal Highway
Gov. Justice announces opening date for “Bridge to Nowhere”
Southern Regional Jail
Six former correctional officers at SRJ indicted
File image
Explosion reportedly heard in Mercer County
FILE -- Kanawha County Schools said a Bible study will be offered to students before school at...
High school to offer Bible study before classes following student’s request

Latest News

FILE - American Airlines planes sit stored at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
The family of a teenage girl who says she discovered a camera in an airplane bathroom is suing American Airlines
Explosion reportedly heard in Mercer County
Explosion reportedly heard in Mercer County
Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned...
Officers rescue abandoned puppies stranded outside grocery store in frigid conditions
FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93