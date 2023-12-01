Henry Kissinger dies at age 100

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Henry Kissinger - one of the most influential – and polarizing – diplomats of the last half-century has passed away at the age of 100.  Kissinger helped shape America’s foreign policy toward China and the Soviet Union and advised several U.S. Presidents. Gray Television’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker takes a look back at Kissinger’s life and his accomplishments.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally crushed by sewage truck
Man fatally crushed by septic truck in Mercer County
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Car Crash
One dead following early morning crash in Mercer County
Southern Regional Jail
Six former correctional officers at SRJ indicted
Jarrod Paxton wins $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery

Latest News

Montcalm High School continues to host blood drives for fifteenth year
Montcalm High School continues to host blood drives for fifteenth year
MCPS officials confirm a student at Howard Middle School showed an adult what appeared to be a...
Middle school student finds worm inside school lunch, district says
Henry Kissinger dies at age 100
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge