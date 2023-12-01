Grace Richardson signs with WV Wesleyan softball
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Grace Richardson from Bluefield high school signed to play for the West Virginia (WV) Wesleyan Bobcats softball team on Thursday.
Richardson said she decided to play there since WV Wesleyan is a small school and wants to be a part of a school with other athletes on campus.
