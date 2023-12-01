Grace Richardson signs with WV Wesleyan softball

Beaver to Bobcat, Richardson signs to play for West Virginia Wesleyan Thursday
Grace Richardson signs with WV Wesleyan softball
By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Grace Richardson from Bluefield high school signed to play for the West Virginia (WV) Wesleyan Bobcats softball team on Thursday.

Richardson said she decided to play there since WV Wesleyan is a small school and wants to be a part of a school with other athletes on campus.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally crushed by sewage truck
Man fatally crushed by septic truck in Mercer County
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Car Crash
One dead following early morning crash in Mercer County
Southern Regional Jail
Six former correctional officers at SRJ indicted
Jarrod Paxton wins $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery

Latest News

November’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Ty’Drez Clements
November’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Ty’Drez Clements
November’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Ty’Drez Clements
November’s True Blue Athlete of the Month: Ty’Drez Clements
Two Virginias Postseason Week 4 Preview
Two Virginias Postseason Week 4 Preview
Two Virginias Postseason Week 4 Preview
Two Virginias Postseason Week 4 Preview
Wyoming East prepares to defend state championship
Wyoming East prepares to defend state championship