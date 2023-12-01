Community members hoping for answers after apparent human remains found in burned minivan

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - People in one community are hoping investigators are able to get answers in the case of a burned minivan found with apparent human remains inside.

The discovery was made Wednesday morning along a gravel road near the intersection of German Ridge Road and Haneys Branch Road in Wayne County.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified and who lives over the side of the hill where the discovery was made says he woke up Wednesday to a bunch of messages asking him about what was going on, and that’s how he learned about this.

He says he’s hoping it’ll turn out this was some sort of accident.

So far, West Virginia State Police have not said whether they believe foul play was involved.

The neighbor says it’s a quiet, peaceful area with very little traffic.

Only a few homes are located along the road.

A WSAZ reporter knocked on the doors of those homes Thursday, and nobody answered.

The neighbor says a family moved into one of the homes just a few months ago. He says he spoke with the man who lives there after Wednesday’s discovery, and he talked about how unsettling it was for something like this to happen so soon after moving in.

