Clouds and showers will stick around into the weekend

Temps will be warmer than average despite the rain
RAIN ON SATURDAY
RAIN ON SATURDAY
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT
TONIGHT

Tonight will be mild for this time of year, but cloudy and damp, with periods of fog/drizzle and spotty showers. Low temps will hit the mid 40s-low 50s.

PLANNER
PLANNER

Tomorrow will bring more of the same; temps will be mild, hitting the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see rounds of showers here and there, especially during the afternoon. Saturday night, low temps will again hover around the 50 degree mark, and occasional showers will remain possible.

SUNDAY
SUNDAY

Sunday will bring more rain, heavier at times. We’ll otherwise be cloudy and WINDY at times, with gusts over 30-40 MPH at times! Secure any outdoor Holiday decor! As we head into next week, we’ll still see spotty rain, and eventually a big cool-down. A few flakes could be flying around by midweek next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

