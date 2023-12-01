Clouds and showers will stick around into the weekend

TONIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight will be mild for this time of year, but cloudy and damp, with periods of fog/drizzle and spotty showers. Low temps will hit the mid 40s-low 50s.

PLANNER (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring more of the same; temps will be mild, hitting the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see rounds of showers here and there, especially during the afternoon. Saturday night, low temps will again hover around the 50 degree mark, and occasional showers will remain possible.

SUNDAY (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring more rain, heavier at times. We’ll otherwise be cloudy and WINDY at times, with gusts over 30-40 MPH at times! Secure any outdoor Holiday decor! As we head into next week, we’ll still see spotty rain, and eventually a big cool-down. A few flakes could be flying around by midweek next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.