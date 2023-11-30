Wyoming East prepares to defend state championship

Lady Warriors open the season on Monday, December 4th
By Josh Widman
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Wyoming East Lady Warriors have an all-state backcourt, a new Head Coach and a deep team.

East aims to be back in Charleston. Much of the roster will be playing serious minutes for the first time. Expect the Lady Warriors to improve as the season progresses and be players come early March once again.

