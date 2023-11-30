Wet and windy weather will wrap up the work-week

TONIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As a low-pressure system heads our way, we’ll see increasing clouds overnight, as strong SE winds bring in moisture ahead of the incoming system. Temps overnight will be seasonable, hitting the low-mid 30s.

FUTURECAST (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring rain on and off throughout the day, widest spread and heaviest at times during the late morning and early afternoon. We’ll otherwise be cloudy, windy, and still seasonable, with highs in the upper 40-low 50s. Friday night will bring a few more spotty showers and low temps in the 40s with areas of fog.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday and Sunday look warmer than average, but still unsettled with hit and miss rain. Highs will nevertheless push into the 50s and low 60s over the weekend, and low temps will remain well above freezing.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Next week, we’ll get another cool-down, and some flakes could be flying around...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.