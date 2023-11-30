West Virginia Department of Education hosts to improve education quality

Educators from across the state of West Virginia attended a panel Thursday to learn more about how they can better educate impoverished students.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Educators from across the state of West Virginia attended a panel Thursday to learn more about how they can better educate impoverished students.

The West Virginia Department of Education hosted hundreds of educators from across the state for a presentation on turning high-poverty schools into high-performing schools.

Through the 2022 American Community Survey, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that nearly 18% of West Virginians live in poverty, with nearly 25% of those West Virginians being 18 years or younger.

William Parrett, an expert in the field of school improvement, says that poverty directly impacts students’ success in the classroom.

“As the poverty rate increases, achievement gradience goes down, and we know this is often caused by what these kids come to school without, without parent support, without opportunities over the summer without a lot of things that our more advantaged kids have,” Parrett said.

Some of the strategies the presenters offer to improve these schools include:

  • Focus on literacy ensures all students read proficiently.
  • Provide additional quality, targeted, instructional time.
  • Engage parents, caregivers and families.
  • Commit to equity level, the playing field.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fatally crushed by sewage truck
Man fatally crushed by septic truck in Mercer County
Gov. Justice announces opening date for King Coal Highway
Gov. Justice announces opening date for “Bridge to Nowhere”
Southern Regional Jail
Six former correctional officers at SRJ indicted
File image
Explosion reportedly heard in Mercer County
FILE -- Kanawha County Schools said a Bible study will be offered to students before school at...
High school to offer Bible study before classes following student’s request

Latest News

The team with play for the Class A Title on Saturday
Rainelle Elementary School hosts send-off for Greenbrier West Highschool Football Team
Fayetteville man facing felony computer fraud charges
Fayetteville man facing felony computer fraud charges
Montcalm High School continues to host blood drives for fifteenth year
Montcalm High School continues to host blood drives for fifteenth year
The incident happened near mile marker 67, according to dispatchers.
Traffic delays on I-77 following tractor-trailer fire
File image
Explosion reportedly heard in Mercer County