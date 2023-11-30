Welch community Hospital recognized as top hospital for nurse communication

WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Welch Community Hospital is one of 11 hospitals being recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review for excellent nurse communication.

“I am extremely proud of the dedicated nursing team at Welch Community Hospital,” said Mark Simpson, CEO of Welch Community Hospital. “We strive daily to provide quality care, and this five-star rating underscores our commitment to the health and well-being of every patient.”

Welch Community Hospital is part of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Health Facilities and is the only acute care hospital in McDowell County.

It is a crucial care provider for the residents of McDowell and many surrounding rural counties.

The list of the 11 being recognized was compiled in each state using Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The nurse communication star rating combines data from three HCAHPS survey questions and summarizes how well patients feel that their nurses explained things clearly, listened carefully to the patient, and treated the patient with courtesy and respect.

