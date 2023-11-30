Today’s going to be a nice day, but tomorrow rain moves in

As we wake up, we’re going to start around freezing, but a mix of sun and clouds today will be bringing us above average temperatures. Highs will be sitting in the mid to low 50s. Partly cloudy today, but we’ll see a little bit more sunshine as we head into the late afternoon. Temperatures tonight will be hovering right around the freezing point, or a little warmer due to cloud cover. Rain moves in early Friday morning.

The rain will begin sometime between 5 and 7 AM, light at first, giving way to heavier rain as we get closer to lunchtime. High temperatures on Friday will continue to be on the warm side, sitting in the mid to low 50s again. Around 2 PM the rain will start to break up, giving us scattered showers through the rest of the day, and into the evening.

Rain will continue into the weekend, giving us a chance for showers into next week. The rain looks to be hit or miss on Saturday, and a little more widespread on Sunday. Next week the cold air returns, giving us a chance for some snow showers at the first half of the week. A lot can change between now and then, but we’re tracking, so stay tuned!

