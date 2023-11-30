Stars put on a show in Tazewell County

Stars put on a show in Tazwell County
Stars put on a show in Tazwell County(WVVA)
By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST
TAZEWELL CO., VA. (WVVA) - People in Tazewell County had the chance to look up at the stars through a Schmit-Cassegrain telescope Wednesday night.

A Solar System Ambassador from NASA-JPL set up his equipment at Cavitt’s Creek Park in North Tazewell.

Visitors got the chance to see several planets like Saturn and Jupiter, moon and even the Andromeda Galaxy.

Visit Tazewell County hosted the event free to the public for astronomy lovers and hobbyists to get a closer look in space.

“My particular love is observations so that’s more or less what I do most of the time through my programing for public outreaches with the use of the telescope just to show off the heavens,” said NASA ambassador Scotty Wampler.

Wampler said the perfect time to star gaze is late fall into the winter season, when it starts getting darker earlier and the humidity is lower.

