Six former correctional officers at SRJ indicted

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Six former correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail have been indicted in connection with the March 2022 death of an inmate.

A federal grand jury in Charleston returned the indictment today charging Mark Holdren, 39; Cory Snyder, 29; Johnathan Walters, 35; Jacob Boothe, 25; and Ashley Toney, 23 — in connection with an assault that resulted in the death of an inmate, identified by the initials Q.B., All five correctional officers, as well as a former lieutenant, Chad Lester, 33, were also charged for covering up of the use of unlawful force.

The indictment alleges that, on March 1, 2022, Holdren, Snyder and Walters conspired with other officers at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver to use unlawful force against Q.B. to retaliate for his earlier attempt to leave his assigned pod.

The indictment further alleges that Holdren, Snyder and Walters struck and injured Q.B. while he was restrained and handcuffed, and that Boothe and Toney failed to intervene in the unlawful assault, resulting in Q.B.’s death.

All six defendants conspired to cover up the use of unlawful force by omitting material information and providing false and misleading information to investigators, the indictment alleges, also charging each defendant individually with engaging in misleading conduct toward another person to hinder, delay or prevent the communication of information of the possible commission of a federal offense.

The indictment alleges that Walters, Holdren, and Boothe submitted incident reports that contained false and misleading information, as well as omitted the fact that officers had assaulted Q.B. The indictment also charges Lester, Holdren, Snyder, Toney and Boothe with making false statements to the FBI about the circumstances surrounding Q.B.’s death.

The maximum penalties are life in prison for each of the civil rights offenses, five years in prison for each of the false statement offenses, and twenty years in prison for each of the remaining offenses.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney William S. Thompson for the Southern District of West Virginia and FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael D. Nordwall of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office investigated the case.

Deputy Chief Christine M. Siscaretti and Trial Attorney Matthew Tannenbaum of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Coleman for the Southern District of West Virginia are prosecuting the case.

A WVVA News investigation that began last year uncovered a 10-fold increase in deaths at Southern Regional Jail, from one in 2018 to 10 in 2022.

The investigation also exposed the living conditions at the jail, which eventually resulted in those in charge of SRJ leaving and a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of the inmates recently resulting in a plan for a $4 million settlement.

WVVA News started to take a closer look at conditions in the jail after the death of Quantez Burks (Q.B. in the above grand jury release) on March 1, 2022. An independent autopsy requested by the family revealed fractured ribs and blunt force trauma all over the inmate’s body.

Burks died less than 24 hours after being booked at the jail.

All of this happened during a time when state prisons were severely understaffed.

Numbers provided by the state showed a large difference in state corrections’ vacancies -- from 331 job openings in 2020 to 741 in 2022.

