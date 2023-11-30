Roanoke County firefighters return home from Matts Creek wildfire

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Fire and Rescue firefighters have returned home after being deployed to the Matts Creek fire. They share their crucial role and specialized rescue efforts amidst the blaze.

After a week at the Matts Creek fire, firefighters returned home, surprising their families on Thanksgiving night.

“I think all the families that were there were very happy that we were back to enjoy that holiday,’ said Captain Jason Patterson.

While their direct involvement in firefighting wasn’t needed, their specialized rescue training was invaluable amidst the blaze.

“If anybody was hurt, sick, injured in any way, we were kind of deployed into that situation to help them get extricated out of the woods and provide care for them until we could get to an ambulance or helicopter,” explained Patterson.

This is thanks to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s collaboration with the US Forest Service. It allows them to learn new skills and be deployed across the county.

“They actually pay to have people work overtime to backfill the slots here in Roanoke County, so it doesn’t cost the taxpayers anything,’ emphasized Community Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.

Lending support to a nearby area held special significance for the team, as Clingenpeel expressed, “It’s important to help out our neighbors; we know they would come help us out in situations, and we want to be able to return that favor.”

The Matts Creek fire was fully contained on Monday, thanks to the efforts of hundreds of firefighters. Patterson acknowledged their hard work in taming the more than 11,000-acre wildfire, highlighting the team’s tireless dedication.

“As soon as they would get back, they’d still have to clean the tools, get meals, get prepped for the next day, and then do it all over again for the next eight hours. They worked awfully hard to get the fire under control,” said Patterson.

Fortunately, no first responders required rescue, offering a comforting outcome amidst the fire’s intensity.

Before the team was deployed to Bedford County, they were helping with the Quaker Run Fire at the Shenandoah National Park.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

