PSHS selling poinsettias to benefit students

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - High schoolers at Princeton Senior High School are utilizing their greenhouse to help fund school related activities. Poinsettias are their product with students selling large plants for $30 and $20 for smaller ones.

The flowers are being sold out of the school’s greenhouse until Christmas break. Anyone from the community is welcome to come by and purchase a poinsettia Monday through Friday from 9:30 am and 2:30 pm.

“We’d love for you guys to come out, join us. We have the kids, they’ll meet you and greet you and help you find that perfect flower. These would make a wonderful gift for anybody,” said teacher, Sanette Collins.

Collins says all proceeds from the flowers will go towards fields trips and other needs of students. She says if you want to buy a poinsettia, please make sure to bring cash or a check. Students are also selling holiday related crafts during this time as well.

