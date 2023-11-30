PSHS selling poinsettias to benefit students

Poinsettias in the PSHS greenhouse
Poinsettias in the PSHS greenhouse(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - High schoolers at Princeton Senior High School are utilizing their greenhouse to help fund school related activities. Poinsettias are their product with students selling large plants for $30 and $20 for smaller ones.

The flowers are being sold out of the school’s greenhouse until Christmas break. Anyone from the community is welcome to come by and purchase a poinsettia Monday through Friday from 9:30 am and 2:30 pm.

“We’d love for you guys to come out, join us. We have the kids, they’ll meet you and greet you and help you find that perfect flower. These would make a wonderful gift for anybody,” said teacher, Sanette Collins.

Collins says all proceeds from the flowers will go towards fields trips and other needs of students. She says if you want to buy a poinsettia, please make sure to bring cash or a check. Students are also selling holiday related crafts during this time as well.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Car Crash
One dead following early morning crash in Mercer County
Jarrod Paxton wins $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery
Charles Treadway
Fayetteville man facing felony attempted murder charge
Christopher Bigelow
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in to WVSP

Latest News

Gov. Justice announces opening date for King Coal Highway
Gov. Justice announces opening date for “Bridge to Nowhere”
City of Princeton celebrates business with ribbon cutting
City of Princeton celebrates business with ribbon cutting
James Fowler
Bluefield, W.Va. hoax bomber gets five years probation
Hunting season is well underway in West Virginia, and many are taking the opportunity to hunt...
Gov. Justice kills first buck of the season