PCH hosts WV legislators, showcasing healthcare advancements and legislative priorities

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) welcomed seven West Virginia State Legislators to the PCH Parkview Center for an update on the strides in healthcare advancement since PCH joined the WVU Medicine system. This visit is in a collaborative effort with the West Virginia Hospital Association.

The visiting legislators included Delegate Joe Ellington (House District 38), Delegate Jordan Maynor (House District 41), Delegate Marty Gearheart (House District 37), Delegate Eric Brooks (House District 45), Senator Chandler Swope (Senate District 6, Mercer), Senator Jack Woodrum (Senate District 10, Summers), and Senator David Stover (Senate District 9, Wyoming).

During the visit, PCH’s President and CEO Karen Bowling offered an overview of the institution’s growth following its integration into the WVU system. Notable highlights encompassed growth in staff and medical providers, ongoing facility construction, care advancements and innovation, advancements in technology, and how telemedicine seamlessly links PCH patients to specialists at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, the state’s leading academic medical center.

Bowling, who is also chair of the WVHA’s Legislative Committee, provided an overview of WVHA’s 2024 Legislative Agenda, which includes enhancing hospital financial stability, mitigating healthcare workforce shortages, ensuring affordable prescription drugs, facilitating access to behavioral health services, bolstering public health measures, and more.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.