Man fatally crushed by septic truck in Mercer County

By Kassidy Brown and Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man was killed after being hit by a septic truck.

According to Deputy N. J. Mason with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, a septic company had a truck at a residence on Tabor Road in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Three subjects standing outside of the parked truck, where it then started sliding due to the position of the truck along with the wet ground. As the truck slid over an embankment, it took one subject with it. The subject got caught up in the truck as it rolled down the embankment.

The victim was crushed by the truck.

The other two were able to safely get away from the truck.

Deputy Mason said the call came in at 2:39 p.m.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Bluefield Rescue Squad, Princeton Rescue Squad, Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department, several bystanders all made an effort to get the truck off the victim but were unsuccessful.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, but law enforcement was told to hold off on moving the body of the deceased by the State Medical Examiner in Charleston until they were spoken to.

Once they were spoken too, Danieley Wrecker service was called to get the truck off of the subject.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is running the lead on this investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released as the family has not been notified yet.

