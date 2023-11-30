Humane Society of Raleigh County sees uptick in abandoned, mistreated animals

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A dog and its owner are reunited, but the Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC) says abandonment issues continue to plague the area.

HSRC reports that Striker, a pug found by sanitary workers in a Beckley dumpster on Monday, has been reunited with his family as of Thursday. But while this story has a happy ending, the shelter says it’s rare to see a pet returned to its owner, and, more often than not, they say it’s the owner who has left that animal for dead.

Shelter employees tell WVVA that they are constantly dealing with abandoned and mistreated pets. In September, 43 cats were dumped off at the facility on Grey Flats Road, and just last week, they found a dog that had been tied up at the end of the road with her six puppies. While the mom was noticed by a passerby and rescued, her puppies did not survive the freezing temperatures.

“It’s really hard to tell why there’s been an uproar of animals being dumped, of animals being quite literally thrown away,” shared HSRC’s Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator Hannah Cottle. “They don’t deserve that. They will love you endlessly, and they deserve the same in return.”

After seeing case after case of abandonment and animal cruelty, Cottle and her co-workers implore those in the area to think twice before taking on the responsibility of owning an animal.

“Before you get the cute puppy or cute kitten...you have to realize that that is a big commitment. You only have that dog or cat for a short part of your life, but they’re with you for their whole life.”

In addition to the stress and trauma this puts on the animals, Cottle adds that, any time a cat or dog is found abandoned, it takes up space in the shelter that they weren’t expecting.

“When we had those 43 cats dumped on us, that took 43 spots from people in the community who were trying to do the right thing, who we had to keep on telling, ‘No. We can’t take your cat. No,’ because somebody illegally dumped so many cats on us.”

The Humane Society of Raleigh County has been at maximum capacity for months. If you would like to learn more about the shelter or are considering adopting a pet of your own, visit hsrc.org.

