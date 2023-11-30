Gov. Justice kills first buck of the season

WEST VIRGINIA (WDTV) - Hunting season is well underway in West Virginia, and many are taking the opportunity to hunt for deer, including Governor Jim Justice.

Gov. Justice took to social media on Wednesday to talk about bagging his first buck of the season, adding that it took him a few trips.

In the photo, Justice can be seen holding a bow.

Took me a few trips, but I bagged my first buck of the season yesterday. What do you think? Make sure to share your favorite kills of the year for a chance at several great prizes during our Big Buck Photo Contest giveaway.



More info here: https://t.co/35HFcdmGi7 pic.twitter.com/nwPoUoSgaS — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) November 30, 2023

“There is nothing like being in the woods in West Virginia during hunting season,” Gov. Justice said.

This comes only weeks after Gov. Justice announced the return of the annual Big Buck Photo Contest.

Hunters can submit photos of their harvested buck with a short account of their hunt for a chance at winning prizes.

Click here to participate in the Big Buck Photo Contest.

Buck firearms season runs through Dec. 4 while archery and crossbow season runs through Dec. 31.

