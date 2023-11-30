Gov. Justice announces opening date for “Bridge to Nowhere”

Gov. Justice announces opening date for King Coal Highway
Gov. Justice announces opening date for King Coal Highway(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the King Coal Highway in Bluefield will officially open for traffic next month. Work on the highway has been ramping up over recent weeks with striping, paving and signs being completed on the roadway connecting to Airport Road.

Justice says on Dec. 13 at 4 pm he will make his way to Bluefield for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the roadway. The road is often referred to as the “Bridge to Nowhere” after construction on the roadway stalled for years after the completion of the Christine West Bridge.

Now Justice says the “Bridge to Nowhere” now has a destination.

‘We’re going to tie in a bridge that is no longer to no where on the King Coal Highway. We welcome you to come and everything. It’s really going to tie in some important arteries and it will be really fun to do so,” said Justice.

The King Coal Highway in Bluefield is just a piece of a much larger project that would connect to McDowell, Wyoming, Mingo and Wayne counties.

