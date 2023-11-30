Fayetteville man facing felony computer fraud charges

FAYTETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Fayetteville man is facing felony charges following a suspected fraud investigation.

Jonathan Suzza, 29 of Fayetteville, is charged with 21 counts of Computer Fraud.

Chief Deputy Shannon Morris with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said that deputies were contact on October 20 by a local business to begin investigating suspected fraud by Suzza who was one of their employees.

Deputies did fin several Venmo transactions on the business’s debit card to Suzza with the total transactions totaling more than $7,000.

Suzza was arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate where he posted bond and will now await further court proceedings.

