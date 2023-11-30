City of Princeton celebrates business with ribbon cutting

City of Princeton celebrates business with ribbon cutting
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - City and county leaders celebrated with a ribbon cutting for All Ways Caring Home Care. The business recently moved into a new building and specializes in home care options for those that need them. Their care options include Alzheimer’s care, hospital to home care and veterans care among more options.

The office in Princeton serves Mercer, McDowell, Monroe, Raleigh and Summers Counties. The business is located at 116 S 7th Street. You can learn more about the business by clicking HERE.

