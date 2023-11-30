Bluefield, W.Va. hoax bomber gets five years probation

James Fowler
James Fowler(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man that police say planted fake bombs at the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building and a church in Bluefield, West Virginia has been sentenced to five years probation.

James Fowler was arrested last year and charged with possession of a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony. Fowler was later found not competent and his trial was delayed. He later entered a best interest plea on the charge.

Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope gave Fowler five years probation with the condition he continues mental health treatment. Swope also sentenced Fowler to one to three years in prison but suspended that sentence.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Car Crash
One dead following early morning crash in Mercer County
Jarrod Paxton wins $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery
Charles Treadway
Fayetteville man facing felony attempted murder charge
Christopher Bigelow
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in to WVSP

Latest News

Gov. Justice announces opening date for King Coal Highway
Gov. Justice announces opening date for “Bridge to Nowhere”
City of Princeton celebrates business with ribbon cutting
City of Princeton celebrates business with ribbon cutting
Hunting season is well underway in West Virginia, and many are taking the opportunity to hunt...
Gov. Justice kills first buck of the season
Southern Regional Jail
Six former correctional officers at SRJ indicted