Bluefield, W.Va. hoax bomber gets five years probation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man that police say planted fake bombs at the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building and a church in Bluefield, West Virginia has been sentenced to five years probation.

James Fowler was arrested last year and charged with possession of a hoax bomb in the commission of a felony. Fowler was later found not competent and his trial was delayed. He later entered a best interest plea on the charge.

Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope gave Fowler five years probation with the condition he continues mental health treatment. Swope also sentenced Fowler to one to three years in prison but suspended that sentence.

