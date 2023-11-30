Bluefield credit union servers are down

Servers down
Servers down(WVVA)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The National Employees Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) on Cumberland Road in Bluefield is having server issues, impacting customers’ ability to access accounts.

A spokesperson at the bank said all efforts are being made to restore services as soon as possible.

Consultants have been contacted and the issues are being addressed.

A credit union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative financial institution, owned and operated by its members.

