Warming back up this afternoon as we trend warmer into the weekend

We are going to start out FRIGID this morning with temperatures in the teens. Winds will still be a little on the breezy side, so wind chills will be in the single digits in some spots. We’re going to see minimal clouds though, so that will result in highs warming back up into the mid and low 40s. Sunny skies will continue into the late afternoon, with clouds beginning to build in overnight. Temperatures tonight will be significantly warmer than last night, with temps in the low 30s.

This afternoon will be sunny and a little warmer. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow clouds will begin to build back in, giving us partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. High will be back in the 50s though, so we’ll be warmer than average. Overnight Thursday into Friday we’ll start to see a low-pressure system moving in, which will be bringing in some widespread rain for much of the morning, but spottier showers will be possible into the evening.

Chance of rain will increase into the weekend. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

The weekend is looking warm as well, with highs in the upper 50s. Rain looks to continue off and on Saturday, with more coverage on Sunday. Next week we’re watching a pattern that could bring us more snow. Stay tuned!

