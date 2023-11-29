Wades Bridge to have lane closure

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County Route 612, Okey L. Patterson Road, will have a bridge lane closure at milepost 0.31 to 0.33 beginning at 8 a.m. from Monday, December 4, through Friday, January 19.

The closure is for a phased bridge deck replacement.

The WVDOH said that traffic will be reduced to one lane across the bridge, and traffic will be required to stop and alternate with oncoming traffic.

The WVDOH asks that all motorists observe all traffic control signs and devices.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling near the work zone.

