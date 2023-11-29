Town Hall meeting set in Bluefield for Safe Streets For All program

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Bluefield has set a town hall meeting to discuss the Safe Streets for All program, which will bring major changes to sidewalks and related areas around the city.

Gabrielle Ponder, executive assistant to the city manager, said the meeting will be held on Dec. 14 at town hall at 6 p.m.

Ponder said 10 proposed projects will be unveiled, and that will give residents a chance to see how the program will enhance safety and community well-being.

Those projects were developed through the city’s collaboration with EL Robinson Engineering and AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm.

Residents can ask questions and provide feedback as part of an ongoing dialogue about the program.

Earlier this year the city received an almost $500,000 grant to do the preliminary planning work on Safe Streets For All.

City Manager Cecil Marson recently said the entire project, which the city applied for and was approved, will vastly improve most city sidewalks as well as provide better lighting and other amenities to enhance safety and visual appeal.

Marson said it is too early to know exactly how much the multi-year project will cost, but the funding was made possible with the bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will go through the U.S. Dept. of Transportation.

Nationally, $5 billion is earmarked for Safe Streets For All projects, with the money disseminated over a five-year period.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.