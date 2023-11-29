Town Hall meeting set in Bluefield for Safe Streets For All program

Safe Streets For All will make major improvements in city
Safe Streets For All will make major improvements in city(Taylor Hankins)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Bluefield has set a town hall meeting to discuss the Safe Streets for All program, which will bring major changes to sidewalks and related areas around the city.

Gabrielle Ponder, executive assistant to the city manager, said the meeting will be held on Dec. 14 at town hall at 6 p.m.

Ponder said 10 proposed projects will be unveiled, and that will give residents a chance to see how the program will enhance safety and community well-being.

Those projects were developed through the city’s collaboration with EL Robinson Engineering and AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm.

Residents can ask questions and provide feedback as part of an ongoing dialogue about the program.

Earlier this year the city received an almost $500,000 grant to do the preliminary planning work on Safe Streets For All.

City Manager Cecil Marson recently said the entire project, which the city applied for and was approved, will vastly improve most city sidewalks as well as provide better lighting and other amenities to enhance safety and visual appeal.

Marson said it is too early to know exactly how much the multi-year project will cost, but the funding was made possible with the bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will go through the U.S. Dept. of Transportation.

Nationally, $5 billion is earmarked for Safe Streets For All projects, with the money disseminated over a five-year period.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold and windy at the start of the work week.
A system moving in tomorrow night will bring us cold and windy weather for the start of the work week
Christopher Bigelow
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in to WVSP
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft

Latest News

Bridge repair generic
Wades Bridge to have lane closure
Road Closed
Hunter Springs road to be closed for canopy cutting
WVSP seeking runaway juvenile
WVSP seeking runaway juvenile
Suspect turns himself in to WVSP
Suspect turns himself in to WVSP