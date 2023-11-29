STATE POLICE | Apparent human remains found inside burned minivan

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police have discovered what appears to be human remains inside of a burned minivan, according to troopers.

The discovery was made on Wednesday morning on a gravel road off German Ridge Road in Wayne County.

Law enforcement agencies and the medical examiner have responded to the scene.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.