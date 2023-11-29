School-based medical clinic helps both students and community members in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On November 1, local medical center Access Health opened a full-service clinic inside the newly renovated Stratton Elementary School. On Wednesday, WVVA visited the clinic to see how it serves students and community members alike.

When you walk into the clinic, the first face you’ll see is Ebony Harvey’s. As a receptionist, she says she has already established a good relationship with the students.

“I get to be the savior at the end of the day because I’m the stickers, the treasure box, the candy...”

However, Harvey adds that she isn’t just there to check in patients or reward them for being brave. She hopes she is able to ease some nerves in the process.

“It makes them feel a little bit better knowing that when they come back it won’t be a bad time coming here,” she shared. “...some kids can be scared of the doctor, but knowing if they get that little prize afterward, it kind of makes it better for them.”

Once you’ve been checked in, Licensed Nurse Practioner (LPN) Brittany Weaver will take your vitals. She marks your blood pressure, temperature, weight and height off her list, but she isn’t just looking for physical symptoms or signs of illness. Sometimes she can be a listening ear or even a friend to patients who need one. She can even recommend them to the center’s therapist, who visits twice a week.

“I love interacting with these kids. I have worked in our school-based health centers before in the past so it was always a sweet spot for me,” Weaver explained. “I love doing it. I’m glad I’m back here. I love seeing the kids. You get to know them, be familiar with them. They’re like a little family.”

After Weaver, your last stop is to be seen by Family Nurse Practitioner Holly Tonelli, and she’ll quickly be able to send you home if needed, without having to worry about any extra steps.

“If they [students] do need to go home, we can provide the excuse, we can provide them with a prescription already waiting at their pharmacy, so when mom, dad, grandma, grandpa come to pick them up, they can swing by the pharmacy rather than trying to make another doctor’s appointment.”

By being an extension of the Access Health family, the clinic isn’t just for Stratton students. It provides full service to staff and members of the community, offering lab work, vaccinations, sick visits and even primary care.

“Especially in this area of Beckley, there’s not a lot of providers that have offices based here, so we’re hoping to be convenient for the community members that live close to Stratton Elementary and just anybody that wants to come see us.”

The clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They accept walk-ins, or you can schedule an appointment through the Access Health call center.

Access Health has 12 school-based clinics in Raleigh County, including Woodrow Wilson High School, Park Middle School, Ghent Elementary, Daniels Elementary and Fairedale Elementary to name a few.

ACCESS HEALTH HAS TWELVE SCHOOL-BASED CLINICS.

SCHOOLS WITH THAT SERVICE INCLUDE WOODROW WILSON HIGH SCHOOL, PARK MIDDLE SCHOOL, GHENT ELEMENTARY, DANIELS ELEMENTARY AND FAIRDALE ELEMENTARY TO NAME A FEW.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.