PCH celebrates first group of students in Aspiring Nurses Program

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital celebrated the first group of students accepted into the Aspiring Nurses Program at Bluefield State University. The partnership between the two is allowing 14 students in BSU’s Associates Degree Nursing Program to go to the school tuition free in exchange for three years of employment at PCH.

The agreement also supports living expenses for students for a total worth up to $25,000. Students will also complete clinicals for their schooling at PCH. The dean for the college of health sciences at BSU says the school hopes to continue offering the Aspiring Nurses Program to future students.

“WVU Medicine actually approached Bluefield State University and wanted to know what were hindrances, what were problems for students coming to programs. The primary thing was of course money. So it enables us to help people financially so that they can live their life and help them economically,” said Dr. Angela Lambert.

Lambert says the nursing students are in their first year of schooling and should be working in the hospital in about 18 months.

Participants in the Aspiring Nurse Program include Nicole Alley, Anthony Blankenship, Jacob Blankenship, Mason Brookman, Erika DiNovo, Kara Hale, Tiffany Jones, Kayla Overstreet, Nicklas Pitzer, Olivia Potter, Natalie Sigmon, Taylor Whitteker, and Nathasha Woart

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold and windy at the start of the work week.
A system moving in tomorrow night will bring us cold and windy weather for the start of the work week
Christopher Bigelow
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in to WVSP
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft

Latest News

Fire
Controlled burn being conducted in Lewisburg
WVDOH snowplow
Snowplows prepped and ready to go for winter weather
Stratton Elementary Access Health clinic
School-based medical clinic helps both students and community members in Raleigh County
Aspiring Nurses Program celebration at PCH
PCH celebrates first group of students in Aspiring Nurses Program
Fayetteville man facing felony attempted murder charge
Fayetteville man facing felony attempted murder charge