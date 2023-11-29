PCH celebrates first group of students in Aspiring Nurses Program

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital celebrated the first group of students accepted into the Aspiring Nurses Program at Bluefield State University. The partnership between the two is allowing 14 students in BSU’s Associates Degree Nursing Program to go to the school tuition free in exchange for three years of employment at PCH.

The agreement also supports living expenses for students for a total worth up to $25,000. Students will also complete clinicals for their schooling at PCH. The dean for the college of health sciences at BSU says the school hopes to continue offering the Aspiring Nurses Program to future students.

“WVU Medicine actually approached Bluefield State University and wanted to know what were hindrances, what were problems for students coming to programs. The primary thing was of course money. So it enables us to help people financially so that they can live their life and help them economically,” said Dr. Angela Lambert.

Lambert says the nursing students are in their first year of schooling and should be working in the hospital in about 18 months.

Participants in the Aspiring Nurse Program include Nicole Alley, Anthony Blankenship, Jacob Blankenship, Mason Brookman, Erika DiNovo, Kara Hale, Tiffany Jones, Kayla Overstreet, Nicklas Pitzer, Olivia Potter, Natalie Sigmon, Taylor Whitteker, and Nathasha Woart

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.