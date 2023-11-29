More seasonable weather arrives into late week

Temps push into the 50s for many by Thursday afternoon
TOMORROW-LIGHTS FORECAST
TOMORROW-LIGHTS FORECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be in control for a bit longer, keeping us dry tonight. We’ll otherwise see increasing clouds overnight and chilly low temps in the upper 20s-low 30s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(maxuser | WV)

Tomorrow bring more clouds, but we look dry still throughout the day. High temps should be a bit warmer too with a southerly wind developing; highs should hit the upper 40s-mid 50s by Thursday afternoon, around average for this time of year. We’ll drop again into the 30s Thursday night, but still look to remain dry for most of the evening.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will be on our doorstep by Friday morning, as a frontal system approaches. We look see showers on and off throughout the day Friday and into Friday night. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s, while lows Friday night will drop into the 40s. We’ll be windy at times, with gusts over 30-40 MPH, so secure any decor at the end of the week!

FROST/FREEZE FORECAST
FROST/FREEZE FORECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll remain on warmer side into the weekend, with highs pushing 60 on Saturday. We’ll still be unsettled however, as low pressure stalls over us- we should see ocassional showers here and there this weekend and into early next week.

A cool-down along with some mixed precip looks to happen by midweek next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold and windy at the start of the work week.
A system moving in tomorrow night will bring us cold and windy weather for the start of the work week
Christopher Bigelow
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in to WVSP
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft

Latest News

WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
This afternoon will be sunny and a little warmer.
Warming back up this afternoon as we trend warmer into the weekend
TOMORROW
Tonight will be frigid, but temps will start to rise again into midweek
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather