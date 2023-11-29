More seasonable weather arrives into late week

EVENING PLANNER (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be in control for a bit longer, keeping us dry tonight. We’ll otherwise see increasing clouds overnight and chilly low temps in the upper 20s-low 30s.

TOMORROW (maxuser | WV)

Tomorrow bring more clouds, but we look dry still throughout the day. High temps should be a bit warmer too with a southerly wind developing; highs should hit the upper 40s-mid 50s by Thursday afternoon, around average for this time of year. We’ll drop again into the 30s Thursday night, but still look to remain dry for most of the evening.

FUTURECAST (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will be on our doorstep by Friday morning, as a frontal system approaches. We look see showers on and off throughout the day Friday and into Friday night. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s, while lows Friday night will drop into the 40s. We’ll be windy at times, with gusts over 30-40 MPH, so secure any decor at the end of the week!

FROST/FREEZE FORECAST (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll remain on warmer side into the weekend, with highs pushing 60 on Saturday. We’ll still be unsettled however, as low pressure stalls over us- we should see ocassional showers here and there this weekend and into early next week.

A cool-down along with some mixed precip looks to happen by midweek next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.