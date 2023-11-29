Mercer County school bus involved in minor accident

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County School Bus 677 was involved in a minor crash while carrying students on Route 20 according to a post by the Mercer County Public Schools.

The post said that there were no injuries, but all students were cleared by EMS before being released to parents. Parents were able to pick their students up at the Shell Station on Route 20.

The crash did cause Bus 677 to be delayed in picking up and delivering Princeton Middle and Princeton Senior High students. Parents who are able can pick those students up at the schools.

