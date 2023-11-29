Hunter Springs road to be closed for canopy cutting

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Country Route 23/7, Hunter Springs Road, will be closed from milepost 0.0 to 1.62 beginning at 7 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday, December 4, through Friday, December 8.

The WVDOH asks that the motoring public find alternate routes and asks that all motorists observe all traffic control signs and devices.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling near the work zone.

