Greenbrier County man among winners in WVDNR Monster Trout Contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced the seven winners of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ second annual Monster Trout Contest.

James Moran of White Sulphur Springs was among the winners of the competition.

“I want to congratulate our Monster Trout Contest winners for reeling in the catch of a lifetime and extend a special thank you to all of the anglers who went fishing this fall,” Gov. Justice said. “As a lifelong angler, I am so excited to see West Virginians, especially kids, get excited about the outdoors and enjoy our state’s incredible streams and exciting fishing opportunities.”

Anglers who caught a tagged monster trout had until November 17 to submit a photo of their catch with the tag number to win a weekend cabin stay at a West Virginia state Park or Cabela’s prize package.

The grand prize winner of the contest was Jamie Holbrook of Hyndman, PA, and the other winner of the contest include Louie Nickelson of Romney, WV, Paul Phillips of Fairmont, WV, Victoria Appold of Petersburg, WV, and Jeffrey Myers of Aurora, WV.

