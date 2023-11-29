First woman to serve as deputy for one SWVA county dies

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A pioneer for one Southwest Virginia sheriff’s office is being remembered.

Ruth Hutchinson, who served as the first woman deputy for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, died on Sunday. She was 89.

Hutchinson was born in Pike County and then moved to Grundy later in life.

Besides serving as a deputy, she also worked for the Grundy Ambulance Service as an EMT, the Grundy Hospital and the Grundy Funeral Home among many other roles in the community.

Her funeral will be held Sunday, December 3rd at 1 p.m. at the Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home Chapel of Grundy.

