First woman to serve as deputy for one SWVA county dies

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A pioneer for one Southwest Virginia sheriff’s office is being remembered.

Ruth Hutchinson, who served as the first woman deputy for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, died on Sunday. She was 89.

Hutchinson was born in Pike County and then moved to Grundy later in life.

Besides serving as a deputy, she also worked for the Grundy Ambulance Service as an EMT, the Grundy Hospital and the Grundy Funeral Home among many other roles in the community.

Her funeral will be held Sunday, December 3rd at 1 p.m. at the Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home Chapel of Grundy.

You can find her obit here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Car Crash
One dead following early morning crash in Mercer County
Charles Treadway
Fayetteville man facing felony attempted murder charge
Christopher Bigelow
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in to WVSP
Jarrod Paxton wins $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery

Latest News

Servers down
Bluefield credit union servers are down
WVVA Today
School-based medical clinic helps both students and community members in Raleigh County
Nearly one year since the body of 19-year-old Marcus Johnson was discovered in Colonial...
Family searching for answers in Chesterfield teen’s death
Stars put on a show in Tazwell County
Stars put on a show in Tazewell County
Downtown Bluefield demolition project now on fast track to begin
Downtown Bluefield demolition project now on fast track to begin