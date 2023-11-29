Downtown Bluefield demolition project now on fast track to begin

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The 400 Block of Downtown Bluefield will soon enter its demolition stage as part of the ongoing revitalization project.

Bids will be due Dec. 8 for the demolition contractors that will tear down seven buildings in city’s center.

In the meantime, the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA) wants the public’s assistance in choosing what the city will put in the city block after the demolition.

Jim Spencer, Executive Director of BEDA, said that after the bidder is chosen later in December it takes one to two weeks before the demolition process begins.

Although buildings will be expected to start coming down after the first of the year, BEDA wants to hold a public meeting in January to hear community members’ ideas on how to best use the space.

“The Economic Development Authority has about four different plans we’ve looked at. Some would be some new retail, new green space, center square, things like that, but we want to get the public’s input,” Spencer said. “We would love to have them to start sending in their ideas and also we can notify them when we have the community meeting in January to sort of finalize the plans.”

Spencer says to send any idea to his email at jspencer@bluewv.org.

