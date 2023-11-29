Donations wanted for Mercer County Sheriff’s Office giving tree

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is taking donations to give back to conservators under their new giving tree. The tree’s purpose is meant to help the 30 conservators under the office’s protected custody.

The sheriff’s tax deputy, Lori Barton says some of the conservators have limited finances and won’t get much for Christmas. She says some of the conservators also won’t have money to buy family members Christmas presents. Barton says anyone from the community is welcome to pick a star off the giving tree and donate the items listed for the conservators.

The tree is located in the tax office on the first floor of the Mercer County Courthouse. Barton says she was inspired to establish the giving tree after her father passed away in September.

“I just feel this is a way that we can give. These are people that sometimes don’t get recognized. Some of them have difficulty with money and situations. I just feel in my heart this is something I really needed to do,” said Barton.

Barton says she’s hoping the sheriff’s office will have the giving tree again next year. She says they’re also taking monetary donations to buy other gifts for the conservators as well.

