Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery

Jarrod Paxton wins $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.
Jarrod Paxton wins $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man has won $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.

Jarrod Paxton won the prize by playing the Jackpot Spectacular, an online game played in Virginia and Pennsylvania. The game features a progressive, growing jackpot and is one of dozens of instant-win games available exclusively on the Lottery’s mobile app and on valottery.com The odds per game of winning a prize in Jackpot Spectacular are 1 in 3.99.

The organization says this is the largest prize ever won in an online Virginia Lottery game.

“It’s hard to believe!” he later told Virginia Lottery officials. “I told my wife, ‘I think I just won $1.9 million!’, and she said ‘No, you didn’t!’”

Paxton says he has no plans for his winnings except to pay off his debts and take care of his family.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold and windy at the start of the work week.
A system moving in tomorrow night will bring us cold and windy weather for the start of the work week
Christopher Bigelow
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in to WVSP
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft

Latest News

Charles Treadway
Fayetteville man facing felony attempted murder charge
Birthdays & Anniversaries: 11.29.23
Birthdays: 11.29.23
Safe Streets For All will make major improvements in city
Town Hall meeting set in Bluefield for Safe Streets For All program
Bridge repair generic
Wades Bridge to have lane closure
Road Closed
Hunter Springs road to be closed for canopy cutting