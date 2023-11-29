Angela Walters appointed Family Circuit Court judge for Mercer, McDowell Counties
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced that he has appointed Angela Walters to the 12th Family Circuit Court serving Mercer and McDowell counties.
Walters is the Assistant Attorney General, Health and Human Resource Division in Princeton, WV.
Walters graduated from West Virginia University College of Law in 1994.
