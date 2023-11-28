WVSP seeking runaway juvenile

C-yhajia “Ajia” Hurt, 14, was last seen in the Oak Drive area of Princeton wearing white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.(West Virginia State Police)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment are seeking information about a runaway juvenile.

C-yhajia “Ajia” Hurt, 14, was last seen in the White Oak Drive area of Princeton wearing white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Hurt is 5′-09″, 210 pounds with black hair.

If you have any information about Hurt’s whereabouts, WVSP Princeton Detachment asks that you contact them at 304-425-2101.

