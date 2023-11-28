UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in to WVSP

Christopher Bigelow
Christopher Bigelow(West Virginia State Police)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: Christopher Bigelow has turned himself in to the West Virginia State Police as of 6 p.m.

His surrender is in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred at Dairy Queen on Oakvale Road on Saturday, November 25.

The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment is searching for the suspect, Christopher Bigelow, in connection to an incident that occurred at the Dairy Queen on Oakvale Road on Saturday, November 25 at 7:30 p.m.

According to Senior Trooper J.B. Fox with the WVSP Princeton Detachment, Bigelow is facing several felony charges including attempted murder, four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

WVSP said that Bigelow is considered armed and dangerous and to not approach if you see him. They ask that you contact 911 or the WVSP Princeton Detachment at 304-425-2101.

WVVA previously reported that Mercer County Dispatch had confirmed that law enforcement was investigating a “shots fired” call at the Dairy Queen on Saturday, but they were unable to confirm if shots were actually fired.

Senior Trooper Fox confirmed that a firearm was discharged once following an argument, but no one was injured.

Keep following WVVA for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold and windy at the start of the work week.
A system moving in tomorrow night will bring us cold and windy weather for the start of the work week
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
A crashed car is seen in Polk County, Florida. A 5-year-old died when the vehicle the child...
5-year-old dies after car collides with police truck responding to emergency
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

Latest News

C-yhajia “Ajia” Hurt, 14, was last seen in the Oak Drive area of Princeton wearing white...
WVSP seeking runaway juvenile
Location finalized for clinic
Location finalized for low cost spay neuter clinic
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies Association help local kids through Christmas...
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies Association help local kids through Christmas initiatives
Gov. Justice presents $5M check to Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg
Gov. Justice presents $5M check to Greenbrier Valley Airport
Winterplace Ski Resort
Winterplace Ski Resort makes first snow of the season