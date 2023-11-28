UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in to WVSP

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: Christopher Bigelow has turned himself in to the West Virginia State Police as of 6 p.m.

His surrender is in connection to a shots fired incident that occurred at Dairy Queen on Oakvale Road on Saturday, November 25.

The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment is searching for the suspect, Christopher Bigelow, in connection to an incident that occurred at the Dairy Queen on Oakvale Road on Saturday, November 25 at 7:30 p.m.

According to Senior Trooper J.B. Fox with the WVSP Princeton Detachment, Bigelow is facing several felony charges including attempted murder, four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

WVSP said that Bigelow is considered armed and dangerous and to not approach if you see him. They ask that you contact 911 or the WVSP Princeton Detachment at 304-425-2101.

WVVA previously reported that Mercer County Dispatch had confirmed that law enforcement was investigating a “shots fired” call at the Dairy Queen on Saturday, but they were unable to confirm if shots were actually fired.

Senior Trooper Fox confirmed that a firearm was discharged once following an argument, but no one was injured.

