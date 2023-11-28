Winterplace Ski Resort makes first snow of the season

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GHENT, W.Va. (WVVA) - Winterplace Ski Resort in Ghent is making its first snow of the season.

With more than 150 snow guns, the resort is able to pump 7,000 gallons of water a minute, enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool in just over an hour. The resort’s general manager Josh Faber says his team has been working all summer long to prepare for this endeavor, and adds that they will be pushing to pump 15 million gallons of water to get ready for opening day.

“We’re just trying to make as much snow as possible and try to get open by the 16th of December and, you know, fingers crossed, you never know, maybe a little sooner,” he shared.

After battling a rather warm season last year, Faber says he is hoping these cooler temperatures will stay around to create the best ski experience possible.

To stay up to date on opening day at Winterplace, visit their website at winterplace.com.

