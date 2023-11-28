VSU marching band ranked top HBCU band in the country

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State University’s Trojan Explosion Marching Band has been named the top Division II HBCU band in the country, according to ESPN.

The band will now compete in ESPN’s inaugural HBCU Band of The Year competition on Dec. 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

They’re competing against Florida Memorial to take home the title of HBCU Band of the Year in the Division II/NAIA category.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized as one of the best HBCU bands in the country,” said VSU Director of Marching and Pep Bands, Dr. Taylor Whitehead. “The band has worked incredibly hard and has had some amazing performances over the past year. When we take the stage at ESPN’s first Band of the Year competition, it will be a great opportunity for our students to show the whole country that Greater Happens at VSU.”

The Trojan Explosion Marching Band was selected after finishing in the top two of ESPN’s Band of the Year rankings. VSU ranked third on the first list released in September and climbed to the number two spot on the final list released in November.

Only the top two bands in the Division I and II/NAIA categories were invited to the competition.

Important band components such as auxiliaries, drum majors, musicality, percussion, and drill/marching/maneuvering were used to select the finalists.

At different points, VSU ranked first in the nation in drum majors, auxiliary and percussion.

In February, the band was invited to perform at the White House and on The NBC Today Show.

The band also performed at the National Battle of the Bands competition in Houston, Texas, in August and was featured on a Fox Sports segment highlighting the best HBCU bands in the country.

The performance will be broadcast live on ESPN3 and ESPN Plus on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.