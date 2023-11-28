UVA running back Perris Jones to be discharged from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville

Perris Jones
Perris Jones(wvir)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVa senior running back Perris Jones is set to be discharged today (Tuesday, November 28th) from the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville where he has been recovering from spine surgery.

Doctors say Jones has made “tremendous progress” and Jones is now healthy enough to travel back home to Virginia to continue his rehab.

Jones suffered a spinal cord injury in Virginia’s football game at Louisville on Thursday, November 9th. He has spent the last two and half weeks in the care of UofL Health. Jones underwent spine surgery at UofL Hospital, and then had physical and occupational therapy at the Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville.

“Right away I could feel anything. After the hit I felt my body go numb and didn’t really feel myself hit the ground. Just sitting there like ‘What in the world is happening to me?’,” Jones said, “It feels good just to be here standing. Just progress. I’m grateful,”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold and windy at the start of the work week.
A system moving in tomorrow night will bring us cold and windy weather for the start of the work week
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say
A crashed car is seen in Polk County, Florida. A 5-year-old died when the vehicle the child...
5-year-old dies after car collides with police truck responding to emergency
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

Latest News

Bluefield brings championship aspirations into a new season
Bluefield brings championship aspirations into a new season
Bluefield brings championship aspirations into a new season
Bluefield brings championship aspirations into a new season
Greenbrier West muscles through James Monroe, punches ticket to Wheeling
Greenbrier West muscles through James Monroe, punches ticket to Wheeling
Greenbrier West muscles through James Monroe, punches ticket to Wheeling
Greenbrier West muscles through James Monroe, punches ticket to Wheeling