Tonight will be frigid, but temps will start to rise again into midweek

We’ll be cold tonight as skies clear out, with temps hitting the teens overnight, even the single digits for some. Gusts will gradually weaken, but we still will be abit breezy overnight, so wind chills will still dip into the single digits, if not close to zero across the very high terrain through Wednesday AM.

We’ll see plenty of sun tomorrow as high pressure takes control. High temps will be on the chilly side still, in the upper 30s-low 40s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows around freezing (in the upper 20s-low 30s).

Winds will shift out of the south into late week, allowing for upper 50s-mid 50s to return Thursday-Friday.

A low pressure system looks to bring widespread rain Friday however....

